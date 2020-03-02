Marvel Future Revolution Announced for Mobile Devices

Netmarble and Marvel Entertainment today fully unveiled their next major collaboration, Marvel Future Revolution.

Netmarble, the team behind the popular mobile fighting game, Marvel Future Fight, are back with another Marvel title. Marvel Future Revolution is an open-world game that features an original story.

A disturbance has forced the convergence of numerous Earths into a new ‘Primary Earth.’You play as an agent of the ‘Omega Flight’ super hero team. Taking control of heroes from across different dimensions, you must team up to defeat an onslaught of super villains. Confirmed heroes include Spider-Man, Captain America, Doctor Strange, and Captain Marvel. Expect plenty more by the time the game launches.

“Netmarble is thrilled to continue our successful partnership with Marvel, especially as we are nearing the five-year anniversary of Marvel Future Fight,” said Andy Kang, Executive Producer of Netmarble. “We look forward to share a whole new open world experience with Marvel and mobile gaming fans everywhere.” “For fans that have dreamed of exploring the Marvel Universe in a sprawling, open-world setting, Marvel Future Revolution gives players the chance to not only journey through these strange new locations, but also customize their favorite Heroes into never-before-seen costume combos,,” said Bill Rosemann, VP and Head of Creative at Marvel Games. “We’re excited to be working with Netmarble once again after nearly five years of continued success with Marvel Future Fight, and look forward to MARVEL Future Revolution providing countless hours of fun for players to battle alongside their friends and save our universe.”

No word yet on a release date or specific platforms. However, it’s likely that Marvel Future Revolution launches on both iOS and Android devices.