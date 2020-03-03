Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack Coming to PS4 with Retail Release

Since 2014, the Azure Striker Gunvolt series has created some of the most exciting action-platforming on the market. Inti Creates used their experience on many side-scrolling Mega Man games, especially the Zero games, to home in on what makes that genre so enjoyable. The first two entries hit the 3DS and got rave reviews before the first hit PC in a troubled port. This negative was turned into a positive as they sought out to make the definitive version of both games with the Striker Pack adn released that on the Switch a few years ago in digital and physical formats. Now, Sony’s console will get the same treatment with all of the DLC pre-loaded alongside extra stages, songs, boss battles, and new modes. Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack will be released on April 23 for the PlayStation 4 digitally and April 28 physically.