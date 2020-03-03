Bungie today dropped new details for Destiny 2’s next season, Season of the Worthy.

Thanks to your efforts in Season 2, the Sundial is safe from the Red Legion. However, a Psion Flayer managed to escape, and now plots a desperate ploy to destroy the Last City. Players must team up with Anna Bray, Commander Zavala, and the Warmind Rasputin to put down the Red Legion’s plans.

Like all other seasons, Season of the Worthy adds a batch of new content for players to enjoy. In addition to the new story, players can partake in new PvE activities. During the season, you’ll need to face Rasputin’s Challenge by clearing bunkers and reestablishing communication with the Warmind. Season of the Worthy is all about preparing Rasputin’s defenses. For PvP fans, Bungie recently announced the return of Trials of Osiris.

As usual, there’s plenty of new weapons and gear to unlock. A new Season Pass is also available, filled with 100 tiers of items.

Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy kicks off March 10 and runs through June 9.