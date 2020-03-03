Fanatical Platinum Collection Bundle Now Available

Fanatical has a new build your own bundle with the so-called Platinum Collection bundle offering up some high quality games in a three for $10 format. You can pick from Shadows Awakening, Shadow Tactics, Steel Division, Iconoclasts, Vikings: Wolves of Midgard, Starpoint Gemini Warlords, Swag and Sorcery, Guns, Gore, and Cannoli 2, Book of Demons, Remothered, Beholder 2, Cryofall, Conarium, Age of Wonders III, War of the Overworld, AER, Tropico 5, Men of War, Sudden Strike 4, Rising Storm 2, Do Not Feed the Monkeys, Spintires, and Rain World. This is a fantastic value if you want any of the games here since they’re all more than the entry point of this bundle. Iconoclasts being included makes it a no-brainer for Metroidvania fans, while those wanting a nice run andg un will enjoy Guns, Gore, and Cannoli 2.