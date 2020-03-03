Fanatical Vanguard Princess Dollar Bundle Now Available

Steam has a lot of lower-budget 2D games on it, but not many 2D fighters. Vanguard Princess is one with a slightly-larger scale to it – not only providing a game, but also some audio/visual components as well. An artbook, OST, and digital comic series were all released and aimed to expand on the world within the game. Now, you can get all of the game’s content for a mere $1 thanks to the Vanguard Dollar Bundle – a huge savings over the normal piecemeal pricing. This gets you the game, its final boss playable character DLC, two other sets of character DLC, alongside the digital comics and the OST and artbook – making for a solid value overall.