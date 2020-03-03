HyperX Adds Tactile Aqua Switch to Alloy Origins Keyboard

HyperX has announced that it has completed its circle of mechanical switches on the new Alloy Origins Core keyboards. These keyboards are comprised of aircraft aluminum with RGB and various mechanical switches. They features a space-saving layout to maximize mouse and desk space. The USB Type-C to USB Type-A keyboard cable is also detachable on both designs and the lighting for the keyboard is per key and is customized through the HyperX NGENUITY software. Other features include 100 percent anti-ghosting, full N-key rollover and three adjustable keyboard angles for perfect positioning.

“We are excited to introduce our second HyperX-branded switch as we expand our full-sized and tenkeyless gaming keyboards lineup to include our HyperX Aqua tactile switches,” said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. “Both the HyperX Alloy Origins and Alloy Origins Core keyboards are built to provide users with performance, reliability and features designed to enhance the overall gaming experience.”

The HyperX Alloy Origins Keyboard with Aqua Tactile switches is now available for $109.99 through the HyperX store and the Alloy Origins Core, which is ten keyless, is available on Amazon for pre-order. You can pick up the keyboard there for only $89.99. You can also read our review of this version of the keyboard with the Tactile Aqua switches here.