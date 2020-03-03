Kaia’s Anvil Update Forges New Challenges for TERA Players

Tera fans will bet getting a healthy chunk of new content once the game’s newest update, “Kaia’s Anvil,” launches later this month. The update will be adding a new tier of gear rarity, one that can only be obtained through the use of the update’s namesake feature: Kaia’s Anvil. The anvil will become accessible after players complete its associated quest and gather the necessary crafting components. Players will likely already have some of what they need, but will have to acquire the rest from the update’s newly-added dungeons: Corrupted Skynest and Forbidden Arena.

Both of the new dungeons are designed with teams of five high-level players in mind, so fans should keep that in mind when considering whether or not to challenge them. Players capable of challenging them will also be pleased to hear that the Kaia’s Anvil update will be raising the cap on Adventure Coins. This will enable standard players to earn up to 1,200 coins instead of just 1,000, and Elite players will be able to acquire 2,000 instead of 1,680 with the overall effect being that all players will be able to take on these challenges more often each week. So, far this update has only been announced for the PC version, but that could always change.

Tera is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.