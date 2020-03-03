Need For Speed Heat March Update Brings a Variety of Content

EA has announced its March update for Need for Speed Heat. This update promises some free content along with some paid content. Two new cars will be added through Black Market Delivery in the game. During Black Market Deliveries, players will meet Raziel – an underground car dealer who imports two types of cars: variants of already existing cars, available for free and spanking new ones available for real money purchases. The free car is an Aston Martin DB11 Volante (2018) and this some new challenges and other options. Finally, for $4.99, players can get the 1993 McLaren F1. Both also include narrative settings with VO. The details on the update are below and you can check out our review of Need For Speed Heat here.

Black Market Car Pack #1 Free – Aston Martin DB11 Volante (2018) Narrative setting with VO 6x Challenge Sets for the player to complete (3-5 hours of gameplay) featuring both recycled (activites) and new content (exclusive new events) Character outfits Customization items Vanity items

$4.99 – McLaren F1 (1993) Narrative setting with VO 6x Challenge Sets for the player to complete (3-5 hours of gameplay) featuring both recycled (activites) and new content (exclusive new events) Character outfits Customization items Vanity items

