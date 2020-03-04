DuckTales Remastered Returns to Digital Storefronts After Delisting

Last year, Capcom’s 2013 remake of the classic 1989 Disney sidescroller was removed from digital storefronts on all platforms, with little information revealed at the time as to why.

Now, the Japanese publisher has not only shared the reasoning behind the original delisting, but has also confirmed that DuckTales Remastered will once again be available for digital purchase. The colorful platformer was originally removed because of a licensing conflict between Capcom and Disney, but that issue has been resolved, and the title can once again be bought on Xbox 360 (and Xbox One via backwards compatibility), PS3, PC and Wii U.

