Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Finally Available on PC

Xbox and 343 Industries have launched Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary on PC as part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

PC players hungry for more Halo can finally dive into the game that started it all. Working with Saber Interactive, the port to PC is available now with Xbox Game Pass for PC, Windows 10 PC, and Steam. Combat Evolved Anniversary is the second Halo title to launch on PC after Halo: Reach. 343’s goal is to get the remaining titles on PC before the release of Halo: Infinite.

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary arrives on PC with a slew of features built for the platform. The game runs at 60 frames-per-second, but can be pushed higher based on your rig. It also features 4K UHD support, updated texture and shadow quality, various aspect ratios, native mouse and keyboard support, and so much more.

On PC, players also have different options to get their hands on the game. You can subscribe to Xbox Game Pass for PC to get the whole Master Chief Collection included at no extra charge. You can also purchase Halo: The Master Chief Collection for $39.99, which includes all the games as they launch. Finally, you can also purchase each title individually for $9.99, expect for Halo 3: ODST, which is priced at $4.99.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available now on Xbox One and PC. We’ll let you know when the rest of games launch on PC.