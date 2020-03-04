Pre-registrations Open for Naruto: Slugfest

Naruto has been a popular manga, anime and game series for years. The latest video game announcement comes as a mobile MMORPG title. Naruto: Slugfest was revealed a couple of months ago but eager fans can now sign up to play.

The game is set during Naruto: Shippuden during the time when the Akatsuki plan on attacking the Hidden Leaf Village. You will be able to explore a vast world, fight in various styles and participate in PVP events. Both Android and iOS users can pre-register for the game. Doing so will even let you obtain rewards.

Check out the announcement trailer below and be sure to sign up for all the ninja action!