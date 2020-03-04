Roller Champions Re-Emerges Next Week With Closed Alpha

After saying virtually nothing about Roller Champions in the months following E3 2019, Ubisoft finally came out with some good news today. A closed alpha test is be held for the game starting on March 11, and interested fans can start signing up right now. The alpha will be running through March 23, allowing players to put the game through its paces and try out a few major features. These include: character customization, moves such as the “air tackle” and “extended tackle”. They’ll also get to see how it all looks within the context of the “Chichen Itza” arena. Participants will also receive a reward for contributing to the closed alpha: a special character outfit that can be worn once Roller Champions gets its full release.

For those unfamiliar with Roller Champions, it’s a brand new fantasy sports game being developed by Ubisoft Winnipeg, Montreal and Pune. In this game, two teams of three strap on their skates and head into the roller arena. Once there, they must take control of the ball and keep it long enough to complete a lap and toss the ball through their illuminated hoop. It’s simple enough on paper, but players should remember that Roller Champions is a full-contact sport; the enemy team will be doing everything they can to halt one’s progress, so players must do their best to dodge their attempts and frequently pass the ball to their teammates.

Roller Champions doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, but currently has a tentative 2020 release window for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.