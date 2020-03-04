Stadia Games and Entertainment Opens New Studio in California

Stadia Games and Entertainment today announced the opening of a new development studio in Playa Vista, California.

Jade Raymond, VP and Head of Stadia Games and Entertainment, made the announcement on Google’s blog. According to her, the studio intends on finding creative ways for players to play together, and using unique ways to get them to interact. No word yet on what the games the studio is working on.

Joining the developer as Studio Director is Shannon Studstill, the former head of Sony’s Santa Monica Studio. She most recently served as Executive Producer on 2018s God of War.

Google’s opening of the Playa Vista studio is likely an attempt to assuage fears over one of Stadia’s most glaring problems, games. Despite launching with 22 games, not a single title was a true exclusive for the platform. Since then, Google has promised over 120 games are coming to the platform in 2020. However, none of those are true exclusives. Meanwhile, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo have plans to release numerous exclusives for their platforms this year, including The Last of Us: Part II, Gears Tactics, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

We’ll let you know should Google announce any new titles from their studios.