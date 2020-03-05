Ghost of Tsushima Launches in June, New Story Trailer Released

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Sucker Punch Productions today revealed the release date for Ghost of Tsushima.

The upcoming PS4 exlcusive launches June 26. In addition to the release date, Sony and Sucker Punch also dropped a brand new story trailer focusing on Jin Sakai, the main protagonist. In the trailer, we get to see Jin’s world and how the conquering Mongols alter it.

Moreover, the trailer gives us more insight into Jin’s allies and enemies, including Shimura, the jito (lord) of Tsushima. As Jin’s uncle, Shimura is responsible for his training, and grows increasingly concerned as Jin abandons his traditional teachings. In addition, we also get a look at Khotun Khan, the leader of the Mongol army and the main antagonist.

Finally, there are also quite a few editions launching with the game. Pre-ordering any version of the game nets you a Jin avatar, digital mini-soundtrack, and a PS4 dynamic theme. The Digital Deluxe Edition, which retails for $69.99, comes with the following:

Hero of Tsushima skin set

Charm of Hachiman’s Favor

One Technique Point

Samurai PS4 Dynamic Theme

Digital Mini Art Book

Director’s Commentary

However, if you want to go with a physical edition of the game, you have two options. The Special Edition ($69.99) and Collector’s Edition ($169.99). Here’s everything that comes in the Special Edition:

Steelbook

Hero of Tsushima mask and sword skin

Charm of Hachiman’s Favor

One Technique Point

Digital Mini Art Book

Director’s Commentary

Meanwhile, the Collector’s Edition comes with much of what’s included in the previous editions, plus more:

Replica Mask

Sashimono (War Banner)

Furoshiki (Wrapping Cloth)

Steelbook

48-page Mini Art Book

World Map printed on cloth

Voucher for all Digital Deluxe Edition content

Ghost of Tsushima is out June 26 on PS4.