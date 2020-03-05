Ghost of Tsushima Launches in June, New Story Trailer Released

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Sucker Punch Productions today revealed the release date for Ghost of Tsushima.
The upcoming PS4 exlcusive launches June 26. In addition to the release date, Sony and Sucker Punch also dropped a brand new story trailer focusing on Jin Sakai, the main protagonist. In the trailer, we get to see Jin’s world and how the conquering Mongols alter it.
Moreover, the trailer gives us more insight into Jin’s allies and enemies, including Shimura, the jito (lord) of Tsushima. As Jin’s uncle, Shimura is responsible for his training, and grows increasingly concerned as Jin abandons his traditional teachings. In addition, we also get a look at Khotun Khan, the leader of the Mongol army and the main antagonist.
Finally, there are also quite a few editions launching with the game. Pre-ordering any version of the game nets you a Jin avatar, digital mini-soundtrack, and a PS4 dynamic theme. The Digital Deluxe Edition, which retails for $69.99, comes with the following:
- Hero of Tsushima skin set
- Charm of Hachiman’s Favor
- One Technique Point
- Samurai PS4 Dynamic Theme
- Digital Mini Art Book
- Director’s Commentary
However, if you want to go with a physical edition of the game, you have two options. The Special Edition ($69.99) and Collector’s Edition ($169.99). Here’s everything that comes in the Special Edition:
- Steelbook
- Hero of Tsushima mask and sword skin
- Charm of Hachiman’s Favor
- One Technique Point
- Digital Mini Art Book
- Director’s Commentary
Meanwhile, the Collector’s Edition comes with much of what’s included in the previous editions, plus more:
- Replica Mask
- Sashimono (War Banner)
- Furoshiki (Wrapping Cloth)
- Steelbook
- 48-page Mini Art Book
- World Map printed on cloth
- Voucher for all Digital Deluxe Edition content
Ghost of Tsushima is out June 26 on PS4.