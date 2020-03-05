LA Declares a State of Emergency Months Ahead of E3 2020, ESA Monitoring Situation

The City of Los Angeles, the host city for E3 2020, has declared a state of emergency due to an outbreak of COVID-19 within the city.

E3 2020 is three months away, but the novel coronavirus’ threat is ramping up in the event’s host city. According to NPR, Los Angeles County has revealed seven cases in the country, including six new cases. Mayor Eric Garcetti signed the emergency deceleration on March 4.

How does the state of emergency affect E3 2020? It’s too early to say. Currently, the ESA intends on holding E3 2020 as planned, but are monitoring the situation as it unfolds. No word on when a final decision might come down.

“The health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, partners, and staff is our top priority,” the ESA said in a statement. “While the ESA continues to plan for a safe and successful E3 show June 9-11, 2020—we are monitoring and evaluating the situation daily. “Our E3 team and partners continue to monitor COVID-19 via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). We are actively assessing the latest information and will continue to develop measures to further reduce health risks at the show.”

COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, has caused major havoc across the industry. PAX East suffered numerous dropouts, including Sony Interactive Entertainment. Most recently, GDC 2020 saw a delay after numerous companies, including Sony, Epic Games, and Blizzard Entertainment, had dropped out. That conference has been rescheduled for sometime in the summer.

We’ll let you know should the ESA make an announcement regarding E3 2020.