Prinny 1+2 Exploded and Reloaded Coming to Switch in 2020

The Prinny games on the PSP were some of the best side-scrolling platformers on the device and remain fun to this day. With the system’s natively widescreen aspect ratio, it makes bringing games out to more modern platforms much easier – and we’ll see that come to fruition when Prinny 1+2 Exploded and Reloaded hits the Switch this fall. The graphics have been revamped and the art looks much crisper – which should result in a better experience overall. Having this game not only on the go, but on a TV is wonderful as it really is something that plays well in short bursts – but does lend itself well towards longer play sessions when you get into hte groove. We’ll be keeping an aye on the game as its release draws closer.