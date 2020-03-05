The Call of Duty Endowment Hit New Milestones in 2019

Activision Blizzard today revealed impressive results for the Call of Duty Endowment.

2019 was an excellent for the Call of Duty Endowment, the non-profit foundation created by Activision Blizzard to help place U.S. military veterans into jobs. In it’s tenth year, the Call of Duty Endowment met and exceeded numerous milestones. The organization surpassed 66,000 cumulative job placements. 11,000 of those took place in 2019 alone. The goal is to get to 100,000 placements by 2024.

“Last year, we placed 11,661 heroes into new jobs, and our cost of placement remains a fraction of the Department of Labor’s placement expense,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard and Co-Founder of the Call of Duty Endowment. “The average starting salary is over $60,000, and over 81% of our placements are in jobs lasting one year or longer. The Call of Duty Endowment team continues to lead our efforts with excellence.”

Some of its 2019 highlights include the #HireHonor PSA, the Defender Pack in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and increased amplification from celebrities, including Pharrell, Mark Wahlberg, and Jennifer Lopez, among others. In terms of impact, the endowment posted very high retention and salary statistics:

Placements for full-time work: 93%

Placements for post-9/11 Veterans: 90%

Women placements: 19% (compared to 16% presently in the military)

6-month retention rate: 88%

12-month retention rate: 81%

Average starting salary: $60,733 (almost double national annual median personal income)

The Call of Duty Endowment continues into 2020.