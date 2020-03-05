The Last of Us TV Show in the Works at HBO

Naughty Dog’s video game follow-up to their critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic adventure is only a few months away, but the franchise is now aiming to step into a new medium.

Earlier today, HBO confirmed that a TV series based on The Last of Us is currently in the works from Naughty Dog creative director Neil Druckmann and creator of last year’s HBO drama Chernobyl Craig Mazin, who The Hollywood Reporter claims to be an “avid player” of the original game. Both Mazin and Druckmann will write and executive produce the series which will directly adapt the story of the 2013 game and has the “possibility” to include plot elements from The Last of Us: Part II. This show will mark the first TV series to arise from PlayStation Productions, which co-president Chris Parnell claims is the “first of many” to come from the studio, and will replace the developmentally-conflicted The Last of Us movie which has been in talks since 2014.

While no timeline was provided for The Last of Us TV show, The Last of Us: Part II is set to launch on May 29 for PS4.