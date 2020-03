What happens when a human turns into a Pokémon and has to save the world? An adventure of mishaps, friendship and a few meanies on the side. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is out now and available for players to relive a journey again, or visit for the first time. The remake takes players on an adventure in wild new places with only their partner and friends to back them.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is out now on Nintendo Switch. Check out the release trailer below: