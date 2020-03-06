Discover Doom Eternal’s Metal-Infused Soundtrack in Behind the Scenes Video

One of the many highlights of the 2016 Doom reboot was the adrenaline-inducing soundtrack, which was just as frenetic and impactful as the FPS combat that it backed up.

Composer Mick Gordon was behind this memorable soundtrack, and he will be returning for the sequel later this month as Doom Eternal inches ever closer. To get fans excited for the upgraded music lineup, Bethesda has released a behind the scenes video that explores the various instruments and voices that will be featured in the metal soundtrack of the demon killing of Doom Eternal.

Doom Eternal is set to land on Earth on March 20 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.