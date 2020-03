With just a couple weeks to go until it launches, players are revving up for the island life they’ve been dreaming of. Take a look at some new shots of footage from New Horizons in the latest trailer to tantalize those excited even further. It doesn’t take much to get excited when seeing the sheer new amount of things players are capable of on their very own island.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches on March 20. Check out the latest trailer below: