Turbografx-16 Mini Delayed by COVID-19

After major companies pulled out of PAX East last week and GDC being indefinitely postponed, COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the gaming industry. The latest casualty of this virus is the highly anticipated Turbografx-16 Mini. Originally scheduled for a release March 19, Konami issued this official statement regarding the delay of the retro console. Hardcore Gamer will provide updates on the situation as we receive them.

“Regarding the manufacturing and shipping delays of the TurboGrafx-16 mini products due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)We thank you for your continual support towards our products and services. Regarding the TurboGrafx-16 mini console and its peripheral accessories, the manufacturing and shipping facilities in China have encountered an unavoidable suspension due to the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. As a result, the delivery of all TurboGrafx-16 mini products, which was originally scheduled for March 19th, 2020, will be delayed until further notice.We deeply apologize to our customers for the significant inconvenience, and we humbly ask for your understanding and patience while we keep our close attention on the situation. We are investing all of our efforts to deliver the TurboGrafx-16 mini as soon as possible, and will provide further details on the deliver timing once confirmed.”