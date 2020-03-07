NBA 2K20 Adds New Players to Flash Pack for MyTeam

The Flash Pack’s in NBA 2K20 MyTeam have been updating quite regularly. The new Flash Pack is active for two more days and is highlighted by some big men. Giannis Antetokunmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is the biggest player in this pack with a rating of 98 along with John Wall from the Washington Wizards also coming in at the same 98 rating. Two other players, Utah Jazz Forward Andrei Kirilenko and Cleveland Cavaliers Center Zydrunas Ilgauskas are available as Galaxy Opal cards with ratings of 95. These packs are only available until March 10. You can watch the video below and check out our review of NBA 2K20 here.