Nintendo Minute Competes Horse Against Running in Breath of the Wild

Nintendo Minute enjoys doing fun challenges and activities most of the time with their latest episode having Kit and Krysta go head to head in Breath of the Wild for a race. The two are competing to see just who can get to their set destination faster be it with or without a horse while also commemorating the title turning three years old. It may seem like the answer is simple, but their heated competitive spirit leaves them both vying to prove one method superior.

