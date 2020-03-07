PlayStation Compares Original, Remade Resident Evil 3 in New Gameplay Video

Capcom’s remake of the 1999 survival horror game is just under a month away, and with a demo on the horizon, new footage is starting to creep up on a regular basis.

Yesterday, PlayStation shared a sixteen minute video full of brand new gameplay from the Resident Evil 3 remake, but it puts an interesting spin on the video that is sure to entice new and old fans alike. In addition to featuring lengthy gameplay of the upcoming title, the video below directly compares various elements of the game to its 21-year old counterpart, which is a strong example of how far video games have come in the past two decades.

Resident Evil 3 bursts onto PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 3.