Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Receives Overview Trailer

Not sure where to start on that brand new dungeon adventure? Nintendo has players covered with their overview trailer that covers the story basics for players and some starting tips for those who may be new to exploring the randomly generated dungeons. It’s never too early or too late for some extra help, so it’s sure to be at least a little help to anyone. Learn what items to take into a dungeon, and what might just help save a life while fighting enemy Pokémon along the way.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is available now for Nintendo Switch. Check out the overview trailer below: