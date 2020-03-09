Spawn Emerges in Gameplay Trailer for Mortal Kombat 11

The final member of Mortal Kombat 11’s Kombat Pack is nearly here, as five of the six DLC characters have made their debut in the past eleven months since the brutal fighter’s release.

The sixth and final addition has been known for a while now as Todd McFarlane’s demonic killer Spawn, and now Netherrealm has shared the first look at how the anti-hero will fight back against the varied roster of Mortal Kombat 11. Featuring heavy metal and plenty of blood and gore, the gameplay below showcases just a portion of the combos that Spawn will have at his disposal when he arrives on March 17 for Kombat Pack owners and March 24 for everyone else, who comes with four Spawn-inspired skins for several other Kombatants.

Be sure to check out our review for Mortal Kombat 11, which is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.