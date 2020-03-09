Worms 2020 Receives Teaser Trailer

Load up on artillery as Worms are making a comeback. Today, Team17 posted a teaser trailer to announce the next title in the Worms series. Worms 2020 has been revealed with a short video.

We get a brief recap of previous games on a television screen until a worm comes along and bashes it. It wacks away a bomb before another falls in front of it and explodes. That’s all we get but the description states, “Get ready for Worms like you’ve never played before!” With a message like that it’s quite promising for longtime fans of the turn-based games where you must launch missiles and projectiles toward your opponent.

Worms W.M.D launched in 2016 to some fair scores so it’ll be exciting to see what happens over the course of this year. More details are set to be announced soon. Check out the announcement trailer below.