2K Sports, NFL Reunite Partnership After 16 Years

2K Sports and the NFL have announced a new partnership to produce multiple video games. This multi-year contract will mark the return of the NFL 2K series with 2K confirming that there are already projects in early development and will begin launching in 2021. The one stipulation, however, is that these games will not be simulation-based football games. It seems Madden and EA still have the lockdown on that. This does, however, open the door for the potential down the road.

“Expanding the NFL’s presence in the world of gaming has become a focus for the League as we look to grow the next generation of our fanbase and reviving our partnership with 2K was a natural step in that effort,” said Joe Ruggiero, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at the NFL. “2K is a worldwide leader in sports video games, with a proven track record of creating best-in-class and award-winning games and we look forward to sharing more about the projects we are working on with them in the future.”