An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends Vaporeon Figure Available

Last month it was revealed that Funko and Pokémon would continue their collaborations. Last year was all about Pikachu but this time it’s about Eevee and its evolved forms. Today, the next figure was revealed and it is one of the most popular Eeveelutions.

Vaporeon is now available to order. It is depicted leaping from a small waterfall. Having this figure will give your collection a splash of cuteness. Vaporeon is a must for hardcore collectors but you better hurry as it could disappear instantly like using Acid Armor in a pool of water.

Have a look at the Pokémon Center website for more details. Check out the images below and stay tuned for news on the next Eevee release.