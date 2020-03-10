Call of Duty: Warzone Brings Free-to-Play Battle Royale to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Infinity Ward has announced a new, battle royale experience free for everyone, Call of Duty: Warzone.

The long-rumored mode finally arrives today as part of a free update for owners of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and every single other person. Call of Duty: Warzone is free-to-play whether you own the base game or not.

In Warzone, up to 150 players drop into the world of Verdansk, an large city with multiple zones and a few familiar locations. Players team up in teams of three to tackle two different game modes; Battle Royale and Plunder. Battle Royale is simple, be the last squad standing. In Plunder, players collect cash with the goal of ending as the richest squad.

Call of Duty: Warzone includes a handful of unique mechanics that differentiate it from Blackout. After a first elimination, players are sent to the Gulag to await their fate. When your time comes, you’ll enter a 1v1 fight with another player. Winning allows you to redeploy, but a loss leaves you in prison. Then, there are contracts squads can acquire and complete you earn in-match cast, loot items, and supply boxes. That cash can then be spent at Buy Stations, which offer Killstraks, Redeploy Tokens, Self-Revive Kits, and more in Battle Royale. In Plunder, purchase a Cash Deposit Balloon, a portable Field Upgrade, and more.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for download for free today on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Like the base game, Warzone supports cross-play across all platforms.