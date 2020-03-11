Doom Eternal Won’t Feature ‘True 4K’ on Google Stadia as Promised

id Software today revealed what players can expect from the non-PC versions of Doom Eternal, including on Stadia.

Back at GDC 2019, Google and id Software made some ambitious claims. Doom Eternal was the showcase, the game that would show what the Stadia platform can do. At the event, the developers promised a ‘true 4K’ resolution with HDR support and 60 frames-per-second. While id will deliver on that HDR and 60 fps promise, it’ll fall short on the resolution side.

Taking to the Doom Eternal site, id has published a comprehensive launch guide for all platforms. This includes required specs for PC, and what to expect from every platform. At the bottom is Stadia, which reveals that the game runs at 1080p on HD displays. On 4K displays, Doom Eternal upsamples to 4K (2160p) from 1800p, which is the same as Xbox One X. Here’s how the consoles stack up:

Xbox One X – Up-samples to 4K from 1800p, 60 fps, HDR supported

PS4 Pro – Up-samples to 4K from 1440p, 60 fps, HDR supported

Xbox One and Xbox One S – Up-samples to 1080p from 900p, 60 fps, HDR only available on Xbox One S

PS4 – 1080p, 60 fps, HDR supported

To get a true 4K experience, players will need a very high-end PC with either NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (11GB) or AMD Radeon VII (16GB) installed. As such, it’s not surprising that Stadia can’t quite hit that mark. Still, considering how much hype Google and id have put behind the Stadia release, it is quite disappointing.

Doom Eternal is out March 20 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. A Nintendo Switch version is currently in development for a release later this year.