E3 2020 Officially Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Concerns, ESA Exploring Online Options

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) today announced that they’re cancelling E3 2020.

E3, the yearly showcase for the games industry, has been cancelled. The ESA confirmed the news after consulting with member companies concerning the health and safety of fans, employees, exhibitors, and partners due to increasing concerns about the COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti called a state of emergency last week. Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom called a statewide state of emergency.

Going forward, the ESA intends to work with members to create an online experience to facilitate announcements. Other than that, it’s up to the publishers to figure out how to handle their announcements. Hopefully, the publishers provide some clarity soon. The ESA intends to hold E3 2021 next June.

The move comes as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to unfold in the US. Numerous major events have been cancelled in the past couple weeks, including GDC and SXSW.

We’ll keep you updated as this story unfolds.