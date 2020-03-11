Get Up to Speed With Nioh 2 Launch Trailer, Opening Movie

Nioh 2 is out in the wild now, meaning fans can finally dive back into the creative world and deep combat that made the original a cult hit. It’s not a perfect game, but it will likely be right up the ally of those who enjoyed the original and are in the market for a sizable challenge. There’s more to the game than its combat though and the trailers released today should give newcomers a fair idea of the story and world they’ll be jumping into.

Nioh 2’s notable new features revolve mostly around the player character’s status as a half-human, half-yokai warrior. By drawing on the power of their yokai lineage, players can enhance their normal weapons, engage their enemies with purely spiritual attacks and even shift into a powerful yokai form. If that isn’t enough, players can also call upon the spirits of other Nioh 2 players to assist them in combat. Indeed, it’s going to take more than pure sword skills to survive to the end this time around.

Nioh 2 is available now for PlayStation 4.