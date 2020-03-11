Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Confirmed for PC this Summer

In 2017, Killzone developer Guerilla Games released a post-post-apocalyptic open world game filled with robot dinosaurs that received plenty of fan and critical acclaim and soared past ten million copies sold in its first two years.

Since its launch, Horizon Zero Dawn has exclusively been a PS4 title, but that will officially change later this year. After weeks of reports and rumors, Guerilla Games confirmed via their official Twitter account that the Complete Edition of Horizon Zero Dawn would be arriving on PC this summer, featuring both the main game and sole piece of DLC, The Frozen Wilds. With fellow PS4 exclusive Death Stranding also headed to PC in June, it’s certainly welcome to see Sony be more willing to offer their first-party titles to a larger audience.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC is coming to Steam this summer!https://t.co/8aUMR0dNTF pic.twitter.com/Ob1OhJMVM2 — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) March 10, 2020

