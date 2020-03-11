Mortal Kombat 4 Hits GOG

Mortal Kombat 4 was one of hte most anticipated fighting games of its time and finally brought Mortal Kombat into the third dimension. It melded the MK formula with a weapons-based system that would later be used in the PS2-era games and was the final entry to see an arcade release. Now, the game can be enjoyed for the first time in many years on PC thanks to GOG. For only $5.99, you can enjoy this historic entry in the series. While it’s not the best, we wouldn’t have the games we have now in the series without this one showing what could – and shouldn’t be done in 3D. This is the first time the game has been made available on a modern platform period – as it’s never been ported to a modern-day console, and it never really saw a perfect arcade port beyond Mortal Kombat Gold on the Dreamcast in 1999.