‘Personalize Your Doom Slayer’ in Latest Doom Eternal Trailer

Doom Eternal is only a matter of days away, and the latest FPS from id is looking to expand on the potential of the long running franchise beyond its perception as a simple demon-killing shooter.

One of the many advancements that Doom Eternal is taking over its 2016 predecessor is how it approaches customization, which played a very minor role in the reboot. As the fairly brief trailer below shows off, players will have a variety of unique and surprising ways to dress up their violent protagonist in the singleplayer campaign, as well as both the Doom Slayer and playable demons in the game’s BATTLEMODE multiplayer.

Doom Eternal has nearly descended with a launch on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC on March 20.