Pixel Art RTS Iron Vulture Announced

RTS games have been on a bit of a decline – but with the recent announcement of the Command and Conquer Remastered Collection, they’re in for a nice resurgence soon. Iron Vulture combines a 2D pixel art design with traditional RTS mechanics, with a faster pace than normal. The game’s development began in August 2017, and it’s set for a full-fledged release in 2021. The devs are releasing a demo that you can sign up for now, and it will enable you to see just how the gmae plays. If you’ve been seeking a new 2D RTS, it looks like Iron Vulture will fill that void soon enough. We’ll be keeping a close eye on its release as it draws closer.