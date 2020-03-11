Them’s Fightin’ Herds Exits Early Access on April 2

Them’s Fightin’ Herds started life as a My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic game before becoming its own thing to avoid legal issues. After two years in early access, the game will finally be leaving on April 2. This means that everyone who got the game as part of a Humble Monthly bundle a few months ago will be able to experience chapter 1 of the game’s story mode. This will allow you to travel with each character to recover a magic key, with new parts of the story added in the coming months. Over time, the early access period has been used to add a tutorial, lobby maps, revamp animations, and add in-game shops. The official launch of the game brings with it a new era for the game and the launch of the single-player story could easily revitalize interest in the game as well. You can get the game for $14.99 on Steam or the Humble Store – Humble Choice users save a bit on that as well.