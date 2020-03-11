Two Point Hospital Goes Off the Grid March 18

Two Point County is kicking-off a brand-new green initiative soon, and with it comes new technologies to develop and new illnesses to research. A total of 35 new illnesses joining the game in the “Off the Grid,” with nine of them having visual manifestations in patients. Some of these illnesses like “Green Fingers” and “Root Snoot” will need to be cured using new treatment rooms while others can be treated using plants cultivated in hospital gardens. The green revolution doesn’t stop there though.

The Off the Grid expansion also adds a new city, “Windsock City,” where players will be challenged to run an entirely green hospital. This hospital will have to be entirely self-sufficient, so players will have to build their own generators and decide how best to handle their power needs. It’ll be tough, but it’s a small price to pay to be able to say that Windsock City has a completely green hospital.

Two Point Hospital – Off the Grid hits PCs via Steam on March 18. If this sounds interesting, make sure to check out our review of the base game for an overview of how it works.