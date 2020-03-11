Xbox, Ubisoft Announce Digital Events Following E3 2020’s Cancellation

Xbox and Ubisoft today confirmed they intend on holding digital events in lieu of physical press conferences.

The ESA pulled the plug on E3 2020 this morning, cancelling the industry’s largest show. However, that doesn’t mean the onslaught of news and trailers won’t come. Instead of physical press conferences, publishers will have to go digital.

Taking to Twitter, both Xbox and Ubisoft confirmed they’ll have digital events to showcase their latest games. News on Xbox’s plans should arrive soon, according to Phil Spencer. Meanwhile, Ubisoft will likely work with the ESA on an online experience that’ll replace the physical E3 event this year:

E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we'll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the @Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event. Details on timing and more in the coming weeks https://t.co/xckMKBPf9h — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 11, 2020

An update regarding E3 2020. pic.twitter.com/cThkDIkfVm — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) March 11, 2020

E3 2020 was supposed to take place June 9-11. However, growing concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus ultimately tipped the ESA’s hand. Several other events across various industries have suffered a similar fate.

As for other publishers that host press conferences, we have yet to hear from EA, Bethesda Softworks, and Square Enix about their plans. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, who were rumored to hold a press conference for the first time ever, also haven’t made any announcement. Nintendo already hosts a Nintendo Direct in lieu of a physical conference. Meanwhile, PlayStation already said they wouldn’t attend E3, but have yet to announce any new events.

We’ll let you know if other publishers make any announcements.