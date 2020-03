Ubisoft is bringing two of their most celebrated franchises together in an upcoming For Honor crossover event. Blades of Persia is a two-part event that will feature the titular Prince in an all new Babylon map against lethal new enemies. Players will vie for the Prince’s Dagger of Time that appears to grant special abilities in combat. Prince of Persia fans will also notice other treats, like the Dark Prince and the Sand Army.

Part 1 begins March 12 with Part 2 following on March 19.