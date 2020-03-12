Humble Just Drive Bundle Now Available

The PC has become a goldmine for racing games – and now the Just Drive bundle is available to offer up tons of variety to those who partake. In terms of overall quality, the $1 tier is one of the best ever – netting you WRC 7, MXGP, and MotoGP 15 for about the cost of a cup of coffee. Beating the avaerage of around $8 gets you Road Redemption, Project CARS, its LE upgrade, and then DIRT 4. Finally, for $13, you get Project CARS 2 and its Japanese cars DLC pack, Assetto Corsa and three Dream Packs, and NASCAR Heat 4. This is the first time as a NASCAR game has been in a Humble Bundle and opens this bundle up to a new kind of fanbase.

This is a tremendously diverse bundle, with the Project Cars games and Assetto Corsa games offering up must-plays for simulation fans. Anyone wanting a NASCAR experience will enjoy NASCAR Heat, while DIRT 4 offers up top-notch rally racing alongside WRC 7. Finally, Road Redemption offers up a modern-day take on the old Road Rash formula – but with tighter combat and looser racing. It’s a fantastic value overall and there sin’t a bad game in the bunch.