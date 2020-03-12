Pokémon Sword and Shield Online Competition Will Go Fast

Pokémon Sword and Shield have been available on the Switch for a few months now. Trainers who have caught them all may be interested in a new challenge. The next online competition is starting shortly should you wish to participate.

This particular competition will pit you in singles action but the stipulation comes as a time limit. Trainers only have ten seconds to choose their attacks. That means you need to be on your toes at all times and try thinking of a strategy steps before your opponent. Many Pokémon are allowed to compete except legendary and mythical ones.

Sign-ups are open now until March 19. The actual battling takes place from March 19 until March 22. Visit the Pokémon website for more details.