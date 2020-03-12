Super Mario Makes Real-Life Levels with LEGO Collaboration

We all know that Mario is no stranger to blocks. In a collaboration of our dreams, LEGO and Mario are teaming up to brickify (that’s totally a word) the heroic plumber. Featuring LEGO version of notable enemies and level designs, this upcoming play-set also contains electronic features within Mario figure that interact with the set. Use Mario to keep track of coins collected, dispatched enemies and hazardous elements. Perhaps this toy collaboration will lead to a LEGO Mario video game in the future?