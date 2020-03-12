Watch the Doom Slayer Raze Hell in Doom Eternal’s Launch Trailer

Bethesda Softworks and id Software today dropped the launch trailer for Doom Eternal.

Doom Eternal finally arrives March 20 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. The game finally hits shelves nearly four years after Doom 2016, and four months after its original due date. In Doom Eternal, you’ll raze hell against every demon you cross.

You are the Doom Slayer, and you are the one dominant life form in this universe with a steel-barreled sword of vengeance. Hunt Hell’s armies across a wide array of new locations, wield deadly weapons, and perform brutal executions.

Doom Eternal arrives on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. A Switch version is currently in development.