Call of Duty: Warzone Soars Past Fifteen Million Players in First Three Days

Earlier this week, Activision finally brought their massively successful FPS franchise to the free-to-play market on consoles with Call of Duty: Warzone, a 150 player battle royale that looks to compete with the likes of Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Infinity Ward’s take on the winner-takes-all genre has already seen impressive numbers, as Call of Duty: Warzone has officially seen over six million players in the game’s first 24 hours, and over fifteen million in its first 72 hours, per Activision. These numbers are even more staggering when compared to Warzone’s genre competitors, as industry insider Daniel Ahmad shared that Apex Legends reached ten million players in its first three days, while it took Fortnite two weeks to reach that same milestone.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.