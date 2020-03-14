Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Prepares for the Island Life Early in Latest Update

As originally announced during the Animal Crossing specific direct, items from New Horizons have made their way into Pocket Camp. Those wanting to expose themselves to a little bit of what to expect from items can hop on and update now in order to get a tease. Nook Inc. joins in to guide players through new events in order to unlock some new items with leaf tickets offering the opportunity to craft brand new gear available through the event!

There’s no set date for an end to this event so players can check it out at their leisure. For more information on what can be earned check the official page right here.