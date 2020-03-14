Daymare 1998: Black Edition Available Through Gamestop

Daymare 1998 is a survival horror game that is a spiritual remake to Resident Evil 2. In fact, this was the original fan remake before Capcom stepped and said that it would handle the duties. The team at Invader Studios was transition to a new project. While the game is available on multiple platforms for a digital release, PlayStation 4 owners that are interested in the game are in for a treat. Gamestop is offering Daymare 1998: Black Edition, which is a collector’s edition and a physical release, for $49.99 and it will be available on April 28. It includes the game, a special box, three character cards, pins and a sticker set. This is happening thanks to GS2 Games. You can pre-order the Black Edition here.