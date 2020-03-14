First Feature Focus Video for Strategy Game HUMANKIND Showcases Claiming Territory

A new historical strategy game is on the way from Amplitude Studios. The game is being produced by SEGA and is called HUMANKIND. Amplitude Studios will be doing a series of Feature Focus videos. The first has been released as it dives in on how claiming territory works in the game. HUMANKIND will focus on the historical and cultural events of history as the player will look to rewrite all of it in its entirety. The game will launch in 2020 on Steam. You can view the video below for the first Feature Focus.